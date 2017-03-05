Evansville Man Facing 3 Counts Child Molestation

An Evansville man is in jail facing three counts of child molestation. According to a probable cause affidavit, 32 year old Paul Gandy Jr. is accused of sexually molesting a young boy on multiple occasions. The report states the offenses occurred at a home on South Harlan Avenue.

Police say babysitters alerted authorities after the child pulled down his pants and began playing with his privates. The Department of Child Services interviewed the victim who told DCS officials Gandy also sodomized him.

In a police interview Gandy denied the accusations and told officers he is addicted to synthetic marijuana saying the drug, “has me by the balls.” Gandy admitted K2 has caused him to act out the ordinary but adamantly denied molesting the boy. Gandy is being held without bond and remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Lauren Leslie



