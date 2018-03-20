Evansville Man Faces Reckless Driving Charges

Evansville Police arrest a man after finding him driving in the grass near U.S. 41 and the Lloyd Express. 49-year-old Tod Biggs faces charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Police say when they found Biggs in the Cloverleaf, he took off, driving up the northbound ramp at 5 miles per hour. At the time of the stop, responding officers were trying to figure out if Biggs was under the influence.

He told 44News he was trying to get out of traffic and that’s why he was driving in the grass.

Biggs is in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

