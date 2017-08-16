Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Faces Neglect Charges After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries August 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is facing neglect charges after a baby is taken to the hospital with injuries. Officers were called to a hospital Monday afternoon when 21-year-old Brandon Hutchinson brought his baby to the hospital with injuries.

Hutchinson said he brought the baby to the hospital because the baby’s eyes weren’t opening and closing normally.

Police say Hutchinson denied knowing how the baby was hurt, and that he was the only adult at home when the injury occurred.

The mother was at work at the time of the incident.

Hutchinson told police in the past he dropped the baby onto a bed when he was angry.

During the interview, detectives said Hutchinson lacked emotion and did not show any signs of concern.

