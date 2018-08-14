Evansville Man Faces Long List of Charges

A man appeared in court Tuesday and is facing a long list of charges after a police chase in Evansville.

According to officers, 27-year-old Steven Riser was pulled after failing to stop at a stop sign. When approached Riser was nervous and very animated. He even started crying at one point.

Riser stated he did not have his ID and gave officers a false name.

An officer attempted to unlock Riser’s door but the driver slammed his hand down on the lock and sped away. Police say he nearly ran over his foot.

Deputies had stop sticks set up at Diamond Ave and Fulton Ave. The driver noticed this and made an abrupt U-turn at Diamond Ave and Fulton Ave nearly striking an officer’s vehicle.

A chase was initiated but Riser lost control and crashed his vehicle. He attempted to escape on foot but was apprehended a short distance later hiding inside a dumpster.

Police say they were able to identify the driver through a search of the van. Riser had a nationwide extradition felony warrant out of Milwaukee. Officers say Riser has no license, no insurance, and the plates on the van belonged to a different car.

Riser was reportedly acting strangely in the back of the cruiser. They say he was biting the seats and barking like a dog.

He was taken to Deaconess Midtown before being taken to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

His bond was set at $250,000 and was ordered not to drive when released.

His initial hearing is set for August 17th at 10 a.m.

