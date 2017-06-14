Evansville Man Faces Burglary Charges

Evansville Police make an arrest in a string of home burglaries.

Destin Sveskia may have committed as many as 28 burglaries in the past few weeks.

The crimes reportedly happened on Evansville’s east and north east sides.

He was arrested after a family member says she caught Svesika stealing from her home.

Police say they found stolen items inside a home on Morgan Avenue and another home on old Boonville highway.

He face charges of burglary, resisting law enforcement, and a parole violation.

