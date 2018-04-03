Evansville Man Faces Battery Charges Following Teen’s Death

Evansville Police arrest a man after an assault that left a teen dead. Cornelius Compton, 30, is facing aggravated battery charges following an assault that left a Keyovante Wilson, 17, dead.

Yesterday afternoon police were called to Jackson Avenue near Jeanette Avenue for reports of a person down. When officers arrived, they found Wilson unconscious.

A police officer checked Wilson for a pulse, but couldn’t find one. Wilson was taken to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police say Compton was the victim of a burglary on Sunday, April 1st. Police say they were told that Compton had assaulted Wilson because he believed Wilson was involved in the burglary.

The officer who found Wilson said he saw Compton walking away from the scene when he arrived.

According to police, Compton was at a home of another person he believed was involved in the burglary and told them he already put Wilson in the hospital.

Compton filed a burglary report, but did not list any suspects. He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

An autopsy was performed on Wilson last night, but those results have not been released yet.

