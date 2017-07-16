Evansville Man Drowns In Warrick County

One person has died following an overnight incident in Warrick County.

Conservation officers say around 10:30 Saturday night Jeremy Bunker of Evansville and his wife Vanessa went swimming at Yellow Banks.

According to witnesses, Vanessa began to yell for help. Several bystanders rescued her from the water, but they could not find Mr. Bunker.

His body was found in the water sbout 2 hours later.

The two apparently got disoriented swimming after dark and became tangled in vegetation.

Conservation officers say alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

