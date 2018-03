An Evansville man is dead after falling from a balcony on Cherry Street overnight. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Wesley Walden, 23, died at the scene from blunt force trauma after falling from a balcony.

Evansville Police and the Coroner’s Office responded to the scene at 717 Cherry Street. The Coroner says Walden died just before 1:30 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments