Evansville Man Convicted of Seven Drug Related Charges October 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is set to be sentenced next month after being convicted of seven drug-related charges.

Following a two-day trial, 38-year-old David Dimmett was convicted on several drug charges including dealing with numerous narcotic drugs and controlled substances.

In July 2017, detectives received a tip from confidential informants and were able to locate Dimmett in the 1100 Block of South Lincoln Park Drive in Evansville.

During the investigation, detectives found numerous narcotic drugs and controlled substances.

According to detectives, they were able to determine Dimmett had been supplying several people with various drugs for extended periods of time in Evansville.

It took jurors less than two hours to come back with guilty verdicts on all seven counts.

Following the guilty verdict, Dimmett was admitted to the habitual offender enhancement, which will add 6-20 years to his final sentence. Dimmett will be sentenced on November 30th at 1:30 p.m.

Dimmett is also charged with murder for the overdose death of Kourtney Fields. Evansville police say fields bought the heroin from Dimmitt.

And a new law in Indiana allows for the dealer to be charged with a felony. Dimmett is expected to go to trial in that case on November 12th.

