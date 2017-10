A Vanderburgh County Jury convicts an Evansville man on drug charges.

Kevin Carter was charged with dealing in meth and dealing in narcotics.

Those charges stem from a traffic stop last December where deputies pulled over a car swerving out of its lane.

They found meth, heroin and cocaine inside a fast food bag when they searched that car.

Carter faces up to 50 years in state prison for being a habitual offender.

