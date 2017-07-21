Evansville Man Convicted of Child Molesting

An Evansville man is found guilty following a three-day trial Friday evening.

79-year-old Robert Ludwig Sr. was found guilty of child molestation and child solicitation charges. According to officials, Ludwig engaged in sexual acts with a minor over several years.

The victim reported the incident to a teacher in October of last year.

“We can never go back in time and erase what happened. But we can stand up for the victim, and I believe that’s what we did,” explained Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Javier Lugo.

Ludwig is to be sentenced on August 21st at 1:30 p.m.

