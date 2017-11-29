An Evansville man convicted of assault is sentenced. Donavan Cassidy pleaded guilty on November 27th in Henderson County on two counts of fourth-degree assault. Cassidy was sentenced to a year in jail.

Cassidy’s charges stemmed from an incident in July at a Henderson home, where he broke into the residence and used a metal fire poker to attack a woman and man.

Both victims had injuries and the assault happened after the woman filed an Emergency Protective Order against Cassidy.

Cassidy claims he attacked the woman and her friend out of self-defense.

