Evansville Man Convicted in 2016 Murder at the Lucky Lady May 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man involved in a deadly shooting at the Lucky Lady has been sentenced following a three-day trial. A jury found 27-year-old Gerrod Pointer guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon.

Gerrod Pointer was involved in the shooting death of 38-year-old Maurice Heyward outside the Lucky Lady in February of 2016. Heyward worked security at the strip club on North Main Street.

Pointer was originally arrested at a gas station in Wichita, Kansas and then brought to Evansville to face murder charges.

His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, June 19th at 2 p.m. He could face up to 65 years behind bars.

