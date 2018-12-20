Evansville Man Connected to Neighbors’ Death Receives Sentence

An Evansville man charged in connection to the death of 41-year-old Toni Bittler has received his sentence.

Ricardo Abreu was sentenced to two years and 182 days in the Indiana Department of Corrections. This sentencing comes after a plea agreement for reckless homicide and criminal recklessness in the death Bittler.

Ricardo Abreu was initially arrested after he shot a gun in his apartment in the 1500 block of Roosevelt in Evansville in June of this year.

Police say the bullet fired from Abreu’s gun went through the wall of his apartment, striking Bittler. Bittler later died from her injuries at a local hospital. An autopsy later revealed she died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

During the investigation, detectives say they found a bullet hole in the wall of Bittler’s apartment. When they questioned Abreu, they discovered evidence that he did fire the shot.

He has received 201 days of Jail Credit towards his sentence.

