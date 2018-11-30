Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Charged with Reckless Homicide Receives Sentencing Date November 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A sentencing has been scheduled for a man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and two different counts of criminal recklessness.

Ricardo Abreu was charged after he shot a gun in his apartment in the 1500 block of Roosevelt in Evansville in June of this year.

Police say the bullet fired from Abreu’s gun went through the wall of his apartment, striking 41-year-old Toni Bittler. Bittler later died from her injuries at a local hospital. An autopsy later revealed she died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

During the investigation, detectives say they found a bullet hole in the wall of Bittler’s apartment. When they questioned Abreu, they discovered evidence that he did fire the shot.

Abreu’s sentencing is scheduled for December 20th in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Comments

comments