Evansville Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Donye Morris, aged 20, of Evansville has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and robbery with serious bodily injury.

On May 13th, Montarious Cheatem was walking in the area of 312 Ridgeway Ave when he was approached from behind by Morris.

When Morris reportedly drew a handgun, Cheatem attempted to protect himself. Morris then fired the handgun, hitting Cheatem in the arm. During the interaction, Morris fired his weapon several more times, striking him in the abdomen until Cheatem began yelling for help.

Morris fled the scene towards Cass Avenue, having taken $250 from Cheatem.

Morris is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

