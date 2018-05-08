Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Charged With Criminal Reckless While Armed May 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

One man in Evansville is arrested on charges of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon. Victor Jermaine Bell is being charged with Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Kerth Ave on Monday May 7. Around 5:30 Monday, police say the victims involved in this crime told them Victor Bell drove up to their house and started shooting towards their home and then drove away. Investigators reported they found shell casing in front of the home.

Victor Jermaine Bell is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments