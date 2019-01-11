Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Behind Bars After Leading EPD on Chase January 11th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is behind bars after allegedly leading the Evansville Police Department on a chase. EPD says around midnight Robert Stone stole a car near the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue and Sycamore Street.

About two hours later a patrol officer saw the car near Vann and Pollack Avenues. Police followed Stone to a gas station on Boeke and Riverside where officers tried to stop Stone but they say he took off.

Stone continued to flee until he was stopped near Ravenswood and Alvord Blvd. He faces charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, driving on a suspended license, and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.

