Evansville Man With BAC Four Times The Legal Limit Causes Ruckus At Hospital

An Evansville man who police say had a blood alcohol level of more than four times the legal limit is facing numerous charges.

David Stevenson, 50, is charged with intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication.

Police were called to the Denny’s on North Green River Road yesterday afternoon around 3:45.

A Denny’s employee called police and told them Stevenson was passed out on the side of the building before coming inside, slurring his words, and trying to pass out in a booth.

According to Police, Stevenson said he had been drinking, appeared unsteady on his feet, and had slurred speech.

Police asked Stevenson to leave and he went to a nearby bus stop, but officers were called back because Stevenson was “causing a huge scene” near the bus stop.

According to the affidavit, Stevenson was waiving his arms in the air almost stumbling into the street a couple times. Police arrested him for public intoxication.

During a search of Stevenson, police found a half-full pint of vodka in his sleeve and say he admitted to smoking K2.

Stevenson was taken to St. Vincent for clearance, but became uncooperative and verbally abusive toward police and hospital staff.

At one point, police say Stevenson threatened them by saying “better not take these cuffs off or I’ll bust you in your mouth b*****s. Both of you.”

Police also say he used racial slurs when the doctor and doctor’s scribe were in the room.

Officers had to handcuff Stevenson to the hospital bed because he refused to listen to their commands.

Stevenson’s blood alcohol level was a 0.342, which is more than four times the legal limit. He was cleared from the hospital and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

