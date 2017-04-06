Evansville Man Arrested After Stabbing Near Lexbrook Apartments

An apparent dispute between roommates led to a Thursday morning stabbing near the Lexbrook Apartments. The stabbing happened just after 9 a.m. near Weinbach and Madison Avenue.

Officers say the stabbing happened when an argument between 40-year-old Demetrius Daiz Leak and his roommate 31-year-old Christopher Barnes started. Police say the incident escalated and that’s when Leak stabbed Barnes in the chest and cut his arm twice.

After Barnes jumped out of a second-story window he ran over to a construction site, and that’s when police were called.

Leak is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. He is charged with aggravated battery with a knife.

Officers at the scene say the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police took one person in custody.

