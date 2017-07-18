Evansville Man Arrested after Reportedly Biting Wife’s Children

An Evansville is behind bars after reportedly biting two of his wife’s children.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a woman’s children being injured while being in the care of her husband, 35-year-old Timothy Strickland on July 14th.

The mother told deputies when she arrived home after working she noticed some injuries on her two younger children.

When she asked Strickland about these injuries, she said he told her, “If they are injured, they deserved it. Your kids are ******* brats.” She claimed he threatened to kill her if she left him. The children were left with family members the next day.

Deputies interviewed each of the children. They say the youngest child had bruising consistent with biting on their face along with additional bruising on the neck.

The middle child had bruising on their arm, which was also consistent with bite marks along with bruises on the child’s face.

The older child told deputies Strickland covered one of the children’s mouths and noses so that the child could not breathe, but said he only stopped because the older kid screamed for him to stop.

The said they don’t know why he hurt them, but say he was in a bad mood before hand.

Strickland is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. His charges includes two counts of domestic violence of a victim under 14 and strangulation.

