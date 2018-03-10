Evansville Man Arrested After Police Chase

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says an Evansville man, Shane Hunter, is in custody and facing new charges after leading officers and sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit on Friday night.

Hunter crashed into a Vectren utility pole in a parking lot, north of Campground Road and Stringtown Road. Hunter then reversed his car, turned around and hit a Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Police say he lost control of the car on Kratzville Road – crashing into a wooded area south of West Buena Vista Road.

A K-9 team and the EPD found Hunter hiding in a pile of sand.

Hunter was originally wanted for aggravated battery with a knife. Deputies also found drugs like meth and marijuana on Hunter.

