Evansville Man Arrested After Overnight Shooting

When officers arrived, they saw used shell casing and a gun in plain sight. Police also saw drug paraphernalia and illegal drugs in plain view.

According to the affidavit, authorities found Pfettscher, his girlfriend and their baby in the apartment.

Pfettscher declined permission to search the apartment, according to detectives.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers recovered a .380 caliber shell casing, a .380 caliber black handgun, a box of 50 .380 caliber rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

According to the affidavit, Pfettscher was playing with the gun while drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

The victim told detectives that Pfettscher unloaded the gun and was firing the weapon around the home. She said after he was playing with the gun, he then loaded it, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

According to jail booking records, Pfettscher was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center without bond just after 4 a.m.

He’s currently being charged with child neglect, criminal recklessness – shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Comments

comments