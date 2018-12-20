Evansville Man Arrested on Rape and Sexual Battery Charges

An Evansville man has been arrested in Warrick County facing rape and sexual battery charges.

27-year-old Matthew Evans is a former employee of the Warrick County School Corporation.

After a lengthy investigation, authorities say he was charged in connection to an incident that happened on school property and after school hours.

Evans is being held in in Warrick County on a $50,000 bond.

The Warrick County School Corporation released the following statement following Evans’ arrest:

The Warrick County School Corporation is deeply saddened and disappointed by the alleged actions of Mr. Evans. Warrick County School Corporation staff immediately notified the local police department when this situation was reported and followed Indiana mandatory reporting laws. Mr. Evans resigned his teaching position on December 3, 2018, prior to completion of the investigation by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department. The Warrick County School Corporation will continue to cooperate fully with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department. Beyond those facts, the matter in question is a criminal matter and the Warrick County School Corporation will have no further comment.

