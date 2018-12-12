Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Arrested on DUI Refusal Following Pursuit December 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An overnight chase in Vanderburgh County ends with one Evansville man’s arrest.

Indiana State Police say an attempt was made to pull over Rasheed Middleton for a traffic offense on the morning of December 12th near Diamond and First Avenue.

Police say Middleton didn’t stop for authorities which started a chase that stretched all the way to southeast Riverside Drive at Oak Street.

ISP says Middleton got out of the car and fled, but was located by an Evansville K-9 in a nearby garage.

Middleton was arrested for resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended, and DUI refusal.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail.

