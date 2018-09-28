Evansville Man Arrested on Child Molestation

An Evansville man is being held without bond and faces a child molesting charge.

26-year-old Robby Lynn was arrested on September 28th and is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

On September 27th, police say the mother of the alleged victim came home to find Lynn in bed with the underage individual. Police say Lynn claimed to be 15-years-old to the mother. The mother made Lynn show her his identification, which revealed he is 26-years-old.

Police took Lynn into custody for questioning. During questioning, Lynn told police the alleged victim told him they were 18-years-old when they met. However, Lynn later told police the alleged victim told him they were actually underage two weeks prior, a fact he had known while allegedly continuing to engage in sexual activity.

Lynn is being held in Vanderburgh County jail.

