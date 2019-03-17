Evansville Man Arrested on Neglect of Dependent Charges

An Evansville man is facing neglect of dependent charges. Police arrested 45 year-old Jeffrey Wilson Saturday night.

An officer responding to a call for a welfare check in the 23 hundred block of east Virginia street reportedly found a young boy lying face down on the ground. He says the boy was speaking incoherently and noticed the smell of alcohol. Police say the boy was ultimately able to give the officer his dad’s name and number. The father was called to come pick up his son, but the officer says Wilson’s voice was slurred, so the officer drove to Wilson’s home. He reportedly admitted to drinking a little more than he should have claiming his son must’ve gotten drunk while he wasn’t paying attention and that he didn’t notice his son leave the home.

Wilson was booked at the Vanderburgh County jail but has since been released. His son was released to a family member.

