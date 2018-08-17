Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Arrested in Connection to March House Fire August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is in jail facing arson charges in connection to a house fire that happened in March of this year.

Police say Andrew Peterson was involved in setting a fire at a woman’s home on Pollack Avenue on March 24th.

After the fire, Peterson told police he woke up and saw black smoke in the house and attempted to put the fire out. Authorities say he may have been the one who set it in the first place.

During their investigation, fire officials say they discovered three separate fires were set inside the house. Investigators say one the fires was set in the master bedroom.

Peterson is being held on a $1,500 cash only bond. He’ll be back in court on September 28th.

Comments

comments