Evansville Man Arrested for Impaired Driving Along I-69 February 5th, 2017

In Gibson County, a man is arrested and accused of driving 110 miles per hour along I-69 while under the influence of drugs Saturday night.

According to the Indiana State Police, 19-year-old Matthew Curtis Reiter of Evansville was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Reiter was booked into the Gibson County Jail but has since posted bond.

