Evansville Man Arrested for Public Intoxication

An Evansville man has been arrested for Public Intoxication following an altercation with police last night.

Ryan Hensley reportedly had the police called on him after the resident he was staying with became agitated with him.

Once police arrived at the house, Hensley addressed officers with nothing but a blanket covering himself and refused to let them inside.

Officers entered through the back of the house, and Hensley fled out of the front door.

While officers were walking back to their vehicles, they heard the sound of breaking glass from a few houses away. They were able to follow the sounds and locate the suspect.

While escorting the suspect to the police vehicle, he attempted to flee again and was subdued by officers.

Hensley was then taken to the hospital for treatment and was booked into Vanderburgh County jail.

