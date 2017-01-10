Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested After Early Morning Police Chase January 10th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police arrest a man after they say he led officers on an early morning chase. Police say they tried to pull over the driver for a traffic violation on Diamond Avenue, but the guy took off. After pursuing the man across several streets the chase finally ended at Fourth Avenue and Delaware Street.

Officers say the K9 caught Christopher Monks and injured him. Monks went to the hospital, but has since been booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Monks faces several charges including two counts of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and interfering with a police K9.

