An Evansville man is in jail following a single vehicle accident in Gibson County.

Police received a report of a car in a ditch at the intersection of State Road 68 and U.S. 41 Friday evening.

According to a deputy, the smell of alcohol was coming from the driver, 63-year-old Michael Kelly.

After conducting a roadside DUI investigation, he was taken into custody.

Kelly is being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $650 bond.

