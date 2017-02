An Evansville man is arrested after troopers discover nearly 60 grams of pot in his car.

According to Indiana State Police, Sherrod Watt was stopped for driving with expired registration. Troopers say they could smell marijuana.

A K-9 officer later found two large bags of pot under the driver’s seat.

Watt was arrested for possession and taken to the Vanderburgh County Detention Center.

