Evansville Man Arrested in Connection to Overnight Shooting

Evansville Police arrest a suspect in connection to an overnight shooting. 18-year-old Tias Stewart is charged with criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun without a license and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say 18-year-old Makenna Thomas was driven to the hospital with three other women in the car after she was shot in the head. It happened around Midnight at the corner of Louisiana Street and North Main Street in Evansville.

Those women told police Thomas was shot after the group had been talking to a group of men on a porch in the 1100 block of North Main Street. The women say Thomas was shot while they were sitting in their car.

Officers responded to the scene, and took the people in the home in for questioning, including Stewart. Police searched the home for weapons and found a gun.

Stewart was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Thomas suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police got the call just before midnight Monday.

According to the police report, the 18-year-old victim was on the way to the St. Vincent ER with injuries to her head. Police say they found a bullet fragment in her hair. EPD reports she had non-life threatening injuries.

Police detained five people for questioning who were in her car. They include one adult and four juveniles. Police have made one arrest.

This investigation is ongoing.

