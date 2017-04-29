44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Man Arrested In Connection With Halee Rathgeber Investigation

April 29th, 2017 Indiana, Newburgh

An Evansville man is arrested and charged in the murder of Halee Rathgeber.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Hagan with murder, robbery, and obstruction of justice. This past Tuesday, 44News Reporter Lauren Leslie spoke with Hagan via Facebook Messenger. He told her he was praying for her family and hoping the person responsible would be found.

Warrick County authorities ask if anyone has information that could help them investigate this case, to call them right away.

