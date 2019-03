An Evansville man is facing child sex abuse charges after authorities say he had inappropriate communications and relationship with a minor.

KSP arrested 20-year-old Rylee Piercefield in Evansville Thursday morning following an investigation that was launched on March 4th when the initial allegations were made.

KSP transported Piercefield to the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

He is charged with one count of sexual abuse 1st degree.

