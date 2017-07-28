Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested On Child Molesting Charges July 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is in jail, facing two counts of sex crimes against children. 49-year-old Mickey Rowe is accused of child molesting and criminal deviant conduct.

Indiana State Police say a female told Pike County Prosecutors that she had sexual relations with Rowe dating back to 1997, and continuing through 2014. The female also claims Rowe forcibly raped and injured her in early 2007.

ISP Detectives arrested Rowe Thursday afternoon.

Rowe is being held in the Pike County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

