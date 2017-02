An Evansville man is facing multiple counts of child molesting involving a five-year-old. Investigators say, 56-year-old Mark Allan Farmer admitted to four instances of sexual abuse with the victim. This investigation began Wednesday when the five-year-old told their mother. The victim says, the abuse happened over a period of time at Farmer’s home.

Farmer is being held with no bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments