Evansville Man Arrested On Child Molestation Charges

An Evansville man is in jail facing multiple charges for crimes committed years ago. Evansville Police say Terry Wells, 47, molested a child in 2010 when the victim was just nine-years-old.

In March, the victim came forward and reported the crimes at Holly’s House. The victim told police Wells molested her so many times that “she can’t event count how many times it happened”. The victim also said Wells forced her to touch him.

According to the affidavit, Wells told the victim he would kill her and her family if she told anyone.

In 2012, Wells was arrested on the same charges involving a different victim.

Wells is being held without bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s charged with vicarious sexual gratification and child molesting.

Comments

comments