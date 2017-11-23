44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Man Arrested After Bringing Drugs Into Court

November 23rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police arrested a man after he was caught carrying meth and pot into the Vanderburgh County courthouse. Tylorian Matthews was in the courts building for a hearing, Wednesday, when sheriff deputies noticed he smelled of marijuana. Matthews was ordered to submit to a drug test and officials say they found a marijuana cigarette, two plastic baggies containing meth, and a third bag with synthetic drugs. Mathews went to the Vanderburgh County jail with no bond.

