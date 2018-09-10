Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Arrested For Armed Robbery With A Sword September 10th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Evansville

An Evansville man was arrested for armed robbery with a sword.

Evansville Police responded to a victim at 9:30 a.m. Monday, in the 1500 Block of North Willow Road for an attempted armed robbery. The victim told police that 38-year-old Ryan Hensley approached him with a sword and attempted to take the scooter that the victim was one.

Hensley was unsuccessful and left the scene to a nearby house. EPD discovered him three hours later and arrested him.

He is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond for Armed Robbery and Intimidation.

Comments

comments