44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Man Arrested For Armed Robbery With A Sword

Evansville Man Arrested For Armed Robbery With A Sword

September 10th, 2018 Evansville

Facebook Twitter

An Evansville man was arrested for armed robbery with a sword.

Evansville Police responded to a victim at 9:30 a.m. Monday, in the 1500 Block of North Willow Road for an attempted armed robbery.  The victim told police that 38-year-old Ryan Hensley approached him with a sword and attempted to take the scooter that the victim was one.

Hensley was unsuccessful and left the scene to a nearby house.  EPD discovered him three hours later and arrested him.

He is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond for Armed Robbery and Intimidation.

Blaine Fentress

Assistant News Director

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.