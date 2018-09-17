Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Arrested After Leaving Child in Hot Car September 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is in jail after police say a young child was found in a hot car in on the city’s east side.

Evansville Police arrested 27-year-old Devon Smith on child neglect charges.

Police say the incident happened on September 16th in the parking lot of Joann Fabrics after they received a call saying a child was left in vehicle unattended. The caller told police the windows were rolled up and the engine was off.

Police say the child was removed from the vehicle upon arrival and that the child’s face was very red and was he sweating heavily.

Police say Smith, the child’s step-father, was taken into custody. Smith told police he had forgotten the child was in the car.

The child went to St.Vincent for medical attention, while Smith was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The Department of Child Services is investigating the incident.

Comments

comments