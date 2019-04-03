Evansville Man Arrested After Firing Shot During Dispute With Fiance’s Ex-Boyfriend

Authorities were dispatched to the 1800 block of Wolverine Drive in Mill Creek Estates to investigate a shots fired incident.

According to the victim, he was walking over to the suspect’s home in order to discuss a disagreement, but quickly retreated in fear of his life when he heard gunfire.

28-year-old Mathew Nalley told authorities they were disputing for much of the day via text message over Nalley’s relationship with the victim’s former girlfriend. According to Nalley, the communication escalated to the point where they mutually agreed to resolve the matter with a physical confrontation.

Nalley stated that when the victim came over to fight, he instead fired one round into the ground of his front yard. Nalley claimed to have never pointed the weapon at or around the victim.

Authorities arrested Nalley due to his behavior while under the influence of alcohol. Subsequently, Nalley was charged with criminal recklessness and intimidation with a firearm.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond until his initial court appearance

