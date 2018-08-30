44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Man Arrested After Bringing Contraband into Jail

August 30th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

An Evansville man has been arrested in Henderson County after detectives say he took contraband to the jail.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows the suspect, Jeffrey Case, enter the administration section of the detention center.

After walking around for several minutes, detectives say the video shows him dropping a plastic bag containing a white substance in a vending machine.

Case was then seen leaving the area and surrendered to jail deputies on an active warrant. He was arrested for failure to appear on child support and terroristic threatening.

Case is also being charged with possession of meth and promoting contraband.

 

 

