Evansville Man Arrested For Accidentally Shooting His Brother

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he shot his brother in the leg. Officers say Kendall Lacy was smoking marijuana with his brother Kendrick at a home on South Kentucky Avenue while cleaning a gun when it accidentally fired, hitting Kendric in the leg. Kendric went to St. Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries.

While at the home, police also found 56 Xanax pills, more than 260 grams of marijuana and learned the gun was stolen.

Lacy faces several charges including receiving a tolen firearm, dealing marijuana, and criminal recklessness.

