Evansville Man Arrest After Bullet Holes Found In Windshield April 6th, 2017

Evansville Police arrest a man after a shots fired call that led to bullet holes in a car windshield. Police arrested 21 year old Montel Trayvon Fox, Wednesday.

According to the police report, Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Savannah Drive Tuesday night. While on scene police say they found the bullet holes in the car windshield.

Fox faces charges of criminal recklessness and more.

