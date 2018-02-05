Home Kentucky Henderson Evansville Man Accused Of Violating Court Order, Threatening To Shoot Up Home February 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

An Evansville man facing domestic charges out of Warren County has been arrested after police say he threatened a woman and broke into her home. Thendis Compton is facing several charges stemming from the Friday morning incident.

Henderson Police responded to a home on First Street for reports of Compton threatening to shoot up the house if his girlfriend didn’t come out to talk to him.

Officers say Compton broke into the home and violated his court order. Compton was out of jail on bond from a domestic assault in Warren County. He was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Compton allegedly fled the area in a Ford F150.

Hours later, officers spotted the truck and stopped it at Walgreen’s on Second Street.

According to police, they found marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Compton was charged with burglary, tampering with physical evidence, violation of conditions of release, possession of marijuana and possession of meth. He’s being held on a $5,000 cash bond in the Henderson County Jail.

Compton is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow morning at 9:00.

