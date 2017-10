Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Man Accused Of Using Knife To Steal Man’s Bike October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is accused of using knife to steal a man’s bike. Chris Carder faces charges of theft, armed robbery, and robbery.

Authorities say he used his knife to take a man’s chrome BMX-style bike. Officers responded to the scene on East Illinois and East Indiana Streets around 7:45 Monday night.

Police say they later located Carder and the bike at his home.

Those in the home also told officers Carder bragged about taking the bike.

