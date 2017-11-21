Evansville Man Accused Of Touching Child Inappropriately

An Evansville man is accused of touching a child inappropriately at a home on Allens Lane. 34-year-old Joshua Hudson is charged with child solicitation and child molestation of a child under 14 – touching/fondling.

Authorities say a young girl sent an email to one of her friends, stating her “dad” had touched her inappropriately and that she was scared. An adult found that email and went to police about the allegations.

The victim told a DCS case manager about an incident on Saturday, November 18th, where she claims Hudson touched her stomach, back, inner thigh area, and legs. She told the case manager she asked him to stop, but he continued.

The victim claims Hudson asked her to touch him inappropriately, but she refused.

On Sunday, November 19th, the victim told police she told her mom about the incident. When police asked her mom about it, she told police she confronted Hudson about the allegations. She said Hudson admitted to touching her stomach and waist.

Detectives say Hudson admitted to sitting on the victim’s bed and rubbing her back, but denied allegations of touching her inappropriately or asking her to touch him inappropriately. Hudson also told police the victim’s mom never told him about the allegations.

Hudson is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

