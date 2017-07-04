Evansville Man Accused of Terrorizing Former Fiancé

An Evansville man is behind bars, accused of terrorizing his ex-fiancé. Anthony Raider is facing charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, arson and recklessness.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies say a victim called them on Friday, June 30th about her ex-fiancé, Anthony Raider, ramming her vehicle then trying to run her off the road in a pursuit.

The victim told deputies Raider chased her, hitting her vehicle, but fled once she made it to her job.

Deputies began searching for Raider, but could not locate them. The victim obtained a protective order against Raider.

On July 2nd around 9:15 p.m., deputies and detectives were called to the scene of a structure fire on Dana Drive in Vanderburgh County. Officials say the fire appeared to have been set intentionally, and was the home of the victim. No one was home at the time of the fire.

At the same time, fire and police departments were investigating a car fire that is believed to have been set intentionally, which also belonged to the victim.

The search for Raider continued, until he was found in the 800 block of Hess and was taken into custody. Authorities advised Raider’s employer, Michael Pease, that they were looking for Raider.

Detectives say Pease warned Raider about them looking for him, and dropped him off on Hess to avoid being arrested.

Pease is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of assisting a criminal.

A detective says Raider later admitted to all of the allegations, including setting both fires.

Raider is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond, pending a court appearance.

